Hold put on hiring workers for census

The U.S. Census Bureau on Friday announced delays in field operations and hiring temporary workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of all of our worst nightmares of things that could have gone wrong with the census, we did not anticipate this set of actions. But our staff has been extremely resilient about looking for a solution and ways that we can still be very effective in terms of reaching out to get the response from every person in the United States,” Al Fontenot, the bureau's associate director of census programs, said in a conference call with news media.

Field operations involve temporary census takers knocking on doors of households that fail to respond to the decennial questionnaire online, by phone or by mail. Invitations to fill out and submit the form were mailed to households beginning March 12.

Tim Olson, the bureau's associate director for field operations, said the start of accounting for non-responsive people living in group quarters, including college dormitories, nursing homes, jails and prisons, has been postponed from late March until mid-April at the earliest. A count of the homeless has been delayed from late March and early April to no earlier than late April and early May.

The date for canvassing neighborhoods with large populations of college students has shifted from April 9 to May 13 and for all other areas from May 13 to May 28. And the completion date for field operations is moving from July 31 to Aug. 14.

“We're just monitoring and evaluating on an hourly and daily basis in terms of moving forward,” Olson told reporters.

He said 2.8 million people have applied for temporary census jobs, and more than 600,000 have been hired. Additional hiring has been suspended until April 1, although Olson said the bureau is urging people to apply at 2020census.gov/jobs because “we may need more employees than originally planned for.”

All training is being administered online. Meanwhile, staffing at the bureau's questionnaire processing facilities in Jeffersonville has been reduced to essential employees, Olson said.

Michael Cook, chief of the bureau's public information office, said the bureau is “laser focused” on delivering a national population count to Congress and the president by Dec. 31 as required by federal law. Census information is used in federal funding formulas and to determine each state's apportionment of congressional districts.

Cook said 18.6 million households have submitted their responses to census questionnaires.

The nation had about 129 million households last year.

A census.gov map of response rates showed that northeast Indiana's 3rd Congressional District led the state's nine U.S. House districts with a 18.1% of households responding through Thursday.

Fort Wayne and Allen County posted rates of more than 16%, and New Haven was at 17.7%.

