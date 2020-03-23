School opening in ex-Studebaker site

SOUTH BEND – A polytechnic high school is set to become the newest tenant in a massive South Bend building that once served as the Studebaker Corp.'s main assembly plant.

Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend will open its doors this fall to 125 ninth-grade students at the former Studebaker plant, which is part of entrepreneur Kevin Smith's Renaissance District technology park.

The sprawling structure sat largely unused since the former South Bend-based automaker shuttered its automotive assembly line in 1963, leaving 25,000 people unemployed.

The school aims to enroll low-income and minority students, but all are encouraged to apply for enrollment regardless of their financial status or current academic standing.

Indiana Beach might open again

The owner of a popular Indiana resort that's been shuttered because of financial issues said it could reopen this year under new ownership.

California-based Apex Parks Group, which owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello, said in a statement that no deal has yet been made but that potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination.

“Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort leaders continue to pursue potential buyers for the resort complex,” the owner said, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

The 94-year-old resort last month announced it would close before it's expected reopening for the summer season.

The 376-acre park offers roller coasters, water park, arcade, mini golf ziplines, children rides along with a boardwalk, a beach and campgrounds.

White County officials recently agreed to offer $3 million in incentives to lure potential buyers, the Pharos-Tribune reported.

Prosecutors object to man's release

Prosecutors want a northwestern Indiana judge to reconsider his decision to release a man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, calling him a “substantial” threat to the public.

Despite prosecutors' objections, Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano in February ordered Darren “Duke” Taylor Jr., 40, to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor and released on home detention. The Indianapolis man was released on his own recognizance March 6 and ordered not to have any contact with the state's witnesses, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

But prosecutors asked Pagano on Wednesday to reconsider his decision to release Taylor, who's charged with murder and burglary in the March 2019 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond in their Gary home.

Taylor's trial set for April 6 will presumably be rescheduled, because the Indiana Supreme Court approved the suspension of all jury trials in Lake County until May 4 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.