Death toll rises to 32 in Indiana

Another Indiana resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 32, public health officials announced Sunday.

There were 290 new cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Public Health. The total number of residents who had tested positive was 1,514, state officials said, adding that they have revised previous data to reflect people who moved out of state.

The highest number of new cases was reported in Marion County, which had 119. Lake County followed with 17 and Johnson County with 15.

Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said the peak of coronavirus illnesses is expected in mid- to late-April.

State officials said 9,830 tests have been reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.

In Franklin, Johnson Memorial Health said it created a separate 24-bed unit for COVID-19 patients.

“It's a game-changer for us to be able to isolate these patients from the rest of the hospital,” said the hospital's president, Dr. David Dunkle.

The pandemic forced Kathy and Gary Girten to change their wedding a bit. Instead of having a party with nearly 200 people, the couple exchanged vows with a pastor and the pastor's wife present in Richmond on March 21.

Kathy Girten, who is chancellor at Indiana University East, said they didn't consider postponing the wedding.

“No, no,” Kathy told the Richmond Palladium-Item. “We're not getting any younger.”