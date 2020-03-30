Possible tornado leaves 1 injured

High winds and a possible tornado have caused damage to homes in southwestern Indiana, officials said Sunday.

One person was hospitalized for minor injuries, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder. No other injuries were reported.

The possible tornado touched down Saturday evening in Newburgh, according to the (Evansville) Courier & Press.

The National Weather Service sent surveyors to the area Sunday to assess damage. Meteorologists had issued tornado warnings Saturday for portions of Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

Public schools to be tested for lead

Drinking water fountains and taps at public and private schools in Indiana will be required to be tested for lead contamination by 2023 under a new state law.

The law requires schools' drinking water equipment to be tested by Jan. 1, 2023 and take action if results show lead at higher than 15 parts per billion. Lake County schools will have to test every two years.

“Requiring regular lead testing in our school drinking water, where lead has been identified in the past, is an important first step in ensuring the safety of our schoolchildren,” said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

The state received a grant from the Indiana Finance Authority to cover the costs of testing.

Online map shows sites to get food

An interactive online statewide map can help Indiana residents seeking food assistance find what they need.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday it had developed the map in partnership with the state's food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and the food bank group Feeding Indiana's Hungry.

The map shows two types of organizations, food pantries and meal sites. FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan says many Hoosiers' financial situations have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She says many families who have never needed assistance before need it now. She says the online map can help them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs.

DNA test needed to ID crash victim

A motorist who was killed in a fiery highway collision with a truck hauling a load of grain will have to be identified through a DNA test, an Indiana coroner said.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the pickup truck driver who died in Wednesday's crash on U.S. 231 near Lafayette, but they must be positive before releasing the victim's name, Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt said.

Relatives of the suspected crash victim, who was traveling in a pickup with an out-of-state license plate, are aware of the likely outcome of the DNA test, Avolt told the Journal & Courier. She said Thursday that the DNA test results will take a few days to complete.