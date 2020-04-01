County population steadily rises

Allen County's population has grown by nearly 24,000 residents since 2010, according to data the U.S. Census Bureau released.

The federal agency estimates that 379,299 people lived in the county in 2019, a more than 6.7% increase over a decade.

Allen's is the highest growth rate in northeast Indiana, followed by LaGrange County at just under 6.7% and Adams County at 4%. Huntington County is the only county in the region where the population declined.

“Allen continues to be the population driver in terms of migration. Part of it is simply the scale of the county: It's big,” Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

“Metropolitan areas continue to be advantaged by the choices that people make about where they want to live,” Blakeman said.

Indiana's highest population growth rates are in suburban counties neighboring Marion County, the state's most populous. Hamilton County's population jumped 23% between 2010 and 2019, Boone's shot up nearly 20%, and Hendricks' swelled by 17%.

“The doughnut counties around Indianapolis continue to be the high performers in population growth. It has been that way for 25 years and is not abating any time soon,” Blakeman said.

Allen County's growth rate was just a tick behind Marion County's 6.8% increase during the 2010s.

“People want to move to larger cities,” Blakeman said. “It doesn't mean that you give up the fight for the smaller counties, but they are structurally disadvantaged in the market, and you see that across the state of Indiana.”

Census Bureau data released recently show that while births outnumbered deaths in most northeast Indiana counties in the past decade, net migration increased in only Allen, DeKalb and Wells counties during that time. Adams and LaGrange counties each saw migration decreases of more than 2,000 people.

“Those counties have seen more people leave than move in every single year for a decade. ... Those start to add up over time,” Blakeman said.

But Adams and LaGrange counties have posted high birth rates that more than offset migration.

The Census Bureau reported that 53.6% of America's 3,142 counties or county equivalents lost population during the 2010s.

“One interesting trend we have seen this decade is widespread population decline among smaller counties, while larger counties tended to have population growth,” bureau demographer Christine Hartley said in a news release. “Three out of four counties with a population of less than 10,000 in 2010 had even smaller populations in 2019. At the same time, three out of four counties of 50,000 or more were larger in 2019 compared to 2010.”

Allen and Kosciusko counties were the only northeast Indiana counties with populations of more than 50,000 in 2010, and no county in the region had fewer than Wells' 27,637. Huntington County has seen its population shrink by 603 residents, a 1.6% drop, and Noble County added only 206 residents for a 0.4% growth rate.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership made note of estimated populations from 2018 to 2019 throughout its 11-county region, particularly in Allen, Huntington and Wells counties. The economic development organization said the year-over-year regional growth rate of 0.7% exceeded rates for Indiana, its four neighboring states and the entire United States.

“With a foundation of trust and collaboration, leaders in northeast Indiana are working together to make northeast Indiana a magnet for the best businesses and talent,” John Sampson, president and CEO of the organization, said in a statement. “We are very encouraged to see that our talent attraction and retention efforts are gaining momentum.”

The Census Bureau reported that seven of the 10 fastest-growing counties with at least 20,000 residents during the 2010s are in Texas and Florida. Each of the top 10 posted population increases of at least 39%, topped by nearly 68% in Williams County in North Dakota, a state that has enjoyed a boom in oil production.

