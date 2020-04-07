State rushing to get more testing

INDIANAPOLIS – Several more area residents have died of the coronavirus as Indiana struggles to get needed tests, personal protective equipment and ventilators for the sick.

“We are all kind of Band-Aid, patching it together to get as many tests done as we can,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

One Whitley County resident and two more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, local health officials said Monday.

In Whitley County, which has had eight confirmed cases of the virus, the victim was a man in his late 50s, the Whitley County Health Department said in a news release. It was the county's first death.

Allen County now has six COVID-19 deaths, the Allen County-Fort Wayne Department of Health said Monday. According to a news release, as of Monday afternoon, 11 more residents had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87.

Allen County's first COVID-19 death was reported March 22.

Box acknowledged in a daily briefing alongside Gov. Eric Holcomb that a lack of available tests limits our ability to know how many Hoosiers are actually sick.

She provided statistics showing Indiana's testing of about 336 per 100,000 residents lags that of surrounding states. Illinois and Michigan are about 460 individuals per 100,000 residents, and Ohio and Kentucky are at about 373 per 100,000 residents.

Right now, the single highest day of testing was more than 3,500 tests Sunday – which is below the state's current maximum capacity of 3,700 tests per day. The goal is to increase testing to at least 6,300 a day as more labs come online. As test capacity increases, the guidance for who can get tested will expand, Box said.

Indiana has received three shipments of masks, gowns and shields from the Strategic National Stockpile, and the state has distributed about 70% of it, Box said. Used conservatively, the masks received would cover 13 days of supply. But Box said hospitals have their own supply chains for the equipment, though that avenue is slowing as well.

Box is working to get more but can't promise that the state can replenish that supply – “that's the reality that every state is facing at this time,” she said.

The state has been unable to purchase any ventilators that would arrive when they are needed – in the next seven to 14 days, she said. National reports have said states are sometimes bidding against each other for needed ventilators.

Box announced 27% of the state's ventilators are currently in use – leaving 1,839 available. Most of the ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.

In all, nearly 1,000 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized for the coronavirus. About 60% of the state's intensive care beds are in use – with half for COVID-19 patients.

Box also announced a serious outbreak in a nursing home in Madison County – where 11 residents have died.

The recovery rate for the virus, according to Box, is at least 97%. But because the state is testing only the severely ill or those in high-risk categories, she acknowledged others have had mild forms of the illness and might never know for sure.

nkelly@jg.net

dgong@jg.net