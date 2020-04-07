Tighter rules ban shopping at retailers

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday tightened his two-week extension of the state stay-at-home order by closing down more retailers to in-person shopping.

Retailers such as craft stores, liquor stores, florists and similar places that don't provide “necessities of life” will not be allowed to have customers inside. Instead, all business would be conducted curbside.

Holcomb said the next two-week period is incredibly important – “we're at the very beginning of our surge ... we need to be very mindful of our actions and our inaction, quite frankly. There will be consequences for both.”

As of Monday, 4,944 Hoosiers are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, and 139 have died.

Holcomb said he knows changing a business model is hard, “but drastic times call for drastic measures.”

Groceries, pharmacies, hardware, office supply stores and select others can remain open but should limit the number of customers in the establishment at any given time; implement hours for elderly and other vulnerable populations, and limit hours of operation, leaving more time to restock and clean.

Campgrounds – both public and private – are also now directed to close. The only exception is if someone living there “genuinely has no other viable place of residence.”

Holcomb said Hoosiers should not be seduced by the notion that the virus is just the flu. He said the traffic being seen in hospitals is much greater than the flu.

Some other states are still allowing in-person worship services, but Holcomb said he is not going to change the order to allow that. He said the virus doesn't differentiate between gatherings of people. He praised pastors for providing livestreams.

A Hammond church was ticketed Sunday for gathering in defiance of the governor's order, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

Holcomb said the virus doesn't care about holidays such as Easter and Mother's Day, and his actions on further executive orders will be driven by facts and statistics.

Currently, the public health emergency runs to May 5 and the stay-at-home order until April 20.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development also said Monday it received federal guidance over the weekend and will begin distributing a supplemental $600 a week in unemployment benefits starting the week of April 20.

But help for the self-employed and contractors who have never been eligible before will take longer as they get systems up and running, state officials said.

nkelly@jg.net