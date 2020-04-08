The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, April 08, 2020 2:50 pm

    Body found along Ohio River in southern Indiana

     

    Associated Press

    ROME, Ind. -- State police are working to identify a body that a fisherman found Monday along southern Indiana’s Ohio River shoreline.

    Indiana conservation officers recovered the body from the river after it was discovered along a boat ramp in the Perry County village of Rome, about 50 miles southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

    Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said that a fisherman had found the body on the riverbank, WFIE-TV reported.

    State police at the agency’s Jasper post are working to identify the body and determine the person’s cause of death, police said in a statement Tuesday.

    An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, but no additional information has been released by state police. A message seeking comment on the autopsy findings was left Wednesday for the Perry County coroner.

