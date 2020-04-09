Investigation sought after perjury claim

SOUTH BEND – An Indiana prosecutor has asked a judge to approve a special investigation into a murder case after the defendant alleged investigators lied about details under oath.

Kyle Doroszko, 19, was charged with murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Traychon Taylor in South Bend.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter filed a petition asking Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case after Doroszko's lawyer alleged in a court filing that three officers lied under oath at their dispositions, South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday.

Doroszko's arrest on April 30, 2019, in his home was caught on surveillance, Cotter's petition notes.

When Commander Mike Grzegorek along with Detectives Brian Cook and Chris Kronewitter were deposed by Doroszko's lawyer, there was “apparent discrepancy” between the officers' testimony and the surveillance footage of the arrest, according to the petition.

In a court filing, Doroszko alleges that Grzegorek, Cook and Kronewitter, “chose to make intentional, material misrepresentations of fact” and “lied on multiple material points under oath at their depositions.”