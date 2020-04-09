Telehealth services to get federal funding

Federal officials are urging – and will help fund – an expansion of telemedicine services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don't want people going to brick-and-mortar health care facilities that don't need the level of care provided there. You can receive quality care right on your phone,” Brendan Carr, a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission, said during a video conference call Wednesday with Indiana news media.

“Think about it as the health care equivalent of shifting from Blockbuster to Netflix,” Carr said.

He and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., touted the FCC's $200 million COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved last month by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

“To the extent we can provide telehealth services to those requiring them, that frees up additional health care capacity, whether it's our workforce or actual space that is available, to serve our corona patients when they require it,” Young said.

Carr said the program will be open to applications as early as this week. Funds will be granted for the purchase of telecommunications devices, services and related medical equipment used for patient care by nonprofit hospitals, teaching hospitals and medical schools, community health and mental health centers, local health departments, rural health clinics and skilled nursing facilities.

The money will help pay for the remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of all medical conditions, Carr said, including mental illnesses.

Eligibility and application information is available in a public notice for WC Docket No. 20-89 at docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-394A1.pdf.

“High quality health care can be provided through the internet,” Young said, “and this service is going to give an opportunity for more Hoosiers to receive the quality care they need when they need it at lower costs and ultimately result in better health outcomes.”

His office said later that it expects demand for FCC telehealth aid among Indiana health care providers.

The FCC's published order on the program states that the agency has “a strong interest in targeting funding towards areas that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.” As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Indiana ranked 15th nationally with 5,507 cases of the new coronavirus, according to data complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine states had each reported at least 14,000 cases, led by New York's nearly 139,000.

The order states that the FCC does not anticipate awarding more than $1 million to any single applicant. It also states that financial support will be based on the estimated costs of services and devices an applicant intends to purchase.

Separately, the FCC'sconnected Care Pilot Program developed by Carr is making $100 million in funding available for telehealth services over the next three years. The program is targeting health care for low-income people and military veterans.

Information is available at the FCC's website.

bfrancisco@jg.net