Tornado sows damage south of Indianapolis

MOORESVILLE – Severe storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes swept across the Midwest and caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas, authorities said.

A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night's storms, and the threat of more severe weather was forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States.

In Mooresville, about 15 miles southwest of Indianapolis, what the National Weather Service described as an EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 100 miles per hour damaged downtown buildings. Bricks were scattered along the town's main downtown thoroughfare and traffic was blocked by debris.

Police Officer Brock Chipman told WISH-TV that the storm knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building, and one woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car.

Indiana's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic likely kept people out of danger as the storms moved through, tearing roofs off some buildings and damaging downtown storefronts, said Division Chief John Robinson of the Mooresville Fire Department.

“We have some small restaurants downtown here and folks would be in those under normal circumstances. Luckily, because of the virus everyone was gone. Honestly, that's sort of a blessing,” Robinson told WXIN-TV.

More than 100,000 utility customers in Indiana lost power following the storms across central and southern Indiana. About 36,000 remained without power as of 3 p.m. Thursday.