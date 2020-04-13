Firm making face masks comfortable

DELPHI – A northern Indiana company is making plastic clips to protect medical workers' ears from being irritated by the elastic straps on face masks.

Hometown Shirts and Graphix temporarily closed its doors after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued stay-at-home orders. But the Delphi company's owners, Tricia and Mark Mendel, have turned their downtime into an effort make plastic clips.

Hometown Shirts and Graphix and their son Nick's company, Ikonik Graphix, have laser-cut and donated more than 3,000 clips to medical staff and others, including nursing homes and grocery stores.

Man found dead after shootout

A suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers in western Indiana was found dead after officers entered a wooded area in an armored vehicle, state police said Saturday.

Indiana State Police, the agency that's investigating the incident, released no information Saturday on the dead person, but said the Vigo County coroner's office would be performing an autopsy.

Vigo County sheriff's deputies who were called to the rural, wooded area near West Terre Haute about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a reported suspicious person in a vehicle with a shattered rear window.

The responding officers spotted the person and yelled loudly for the subject to put down the weapon and surrender, but police said the person began shooting and officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Munster school seeking appeal

A recent Indiana Supreme Court ruling could help the state's efforts to recoup money allegedly stolen by two ex-Munster school officials.

The court sent Attorney General Curtis Hill's lawsuit against former School Town of Munster superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko back to the Court of Appeals last week, saying a ruling last year in an unrelated case could also apply to the Munster lawsuit, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In a March 2019 case, the court ruled that the two-year statute of limitations for the state to seek the recovery of $61,000 from Jennings County bookkeeper Jo Robertson started when a 2016 state audit found that the money was missing, not when the money was actually taken.

In August, Hill requested that the state Supreme Court take the Munster case. He argued that Indiana's Court of Appeals wrongly ruled that the state waited too long to pursue its suit against the men.