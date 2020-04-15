Leaders from area have ideas on new aid

There is no shortage of demand for federal coronavirus relief from local governments in northeast Indiana.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said Tuesday the next round of federal aid should include hazard pay for public safety personnel.

Adams County Commissioner Douglas Bauman and Huntington Mayor Richard Strick said they want assistance for streets, roads and other infrastructure because of expected shortfalls in tax revenue.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said proposed payroll tax credits for governments “would be really beneficial” as members of his city's fire department have been quarantined after possible exposure to people infected with COVID-19.

Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall worries about high-speed internet capacity for students attending school online. He said an internet service upgrade in Huntington County is 18 months away from completion.

“With the e-learning there's going to be a lot of strain for the parents to find a way to get the connections for the children, and it's going to be tough. If there's any money to maybe help speed this process up, it would be kind of nice also,” Wall said.

He and the others were among local government officials who participated in a Tuesday conference call with U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.

“Any help that you can give to these rural communities would be greatly appreciated,” Montpelier Mayor Kathy Bantz told Banks, R-3rd.

Banks said he was scheduled to talk today with Gov. Eric Holcomb's office about $2.4 billion available through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“Could you implore the governor in your discussion with him tomorrow not to forget about northeast Indiana as he divvies the rest of those funds up?” Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters asked Banks.

“We will encourage the governor to focus as much of that support on northeast Indiana as possible,” Banks replied.

He said local governments will be “very negatively impacted” by the economic fallout from the cornavirus pandemic.

“We want to be a resource to you; we want to partner with you,” Banks told officials joining his conference call. He provided his cellphone number to them.

Banks said he and Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, have written a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for guidance for communities “of all sizes” that seek coronavirus aid. The CARES Act allows cities of at least 500,000 residents – only Indianapolis qualifies in Indiana – to apply directly to the federal government for relief.

Banks' staff referred officials to other federal assistance programs, and he pledged to endorse their applications.

Banks predicted widespread support for infrastructure funding in a fourth phase of coronavirus aid that House and Senate leaders are negotiating.

“I believe the appetite for that is very strong at this point as that phase-four bill comes into clear focus,” he said.

bfrancisco@jg.net