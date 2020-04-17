Senators to advise Trump on economy

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Thursday that Americans are “going to have to take a little risk” and resume commercial activities in certain places amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said he hopes people can begin gathering again soon but that consumers will determine how fast the U.S. economy reboots.

Young and Braun announced in separate teleconferences that President Donald Trump had appointed them to the new Congressional Economic Task Force. The group includes 74 Republicans, 22 Democrats and an independent. Every GOP senator was chosen except Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote in favor of convicting Trump at the end of his impeachment trial this winter.

Braun reported “a little bit of a tug-of-war” between task force members seeking to relax restraints on businesses and those wanting self-isolation orders to remain in place until more people are tested for COVID-19.

“I think we need to move on testing as quickly as we can. ... I don't think we can do that comprehensively in a timely fashion to where we won't have permanent damage to the economy,” Braun said during a teleconference arranged by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

Some businesses are “real close” to “when you go beyond the point of no return as an entity,” he said.

“Until we have a vaccine, until we have therapies that are proven to work, we're going to have to take a little risk, take all of the knowledge we've learned about it and be entrepreneurial in how we go forward,” said Braun, who owns an auto parts distribution business and is a member of Senate committees with jurisdiction over agriculture, health, education and labor.

He said he agrees with Trump that economic activity should ramp back up “on a rolling basis from the places that have had the lowest incidence (of coronavirus) and the lowest amount of current risk.”

Indiana “would be one in that category” with the exception of the Indianapolis metropolitan area, Braun said.

Marion County and its seven neighboring counties had reported more than half of the state's more than 9,500 coronavirus cases as of Thursday.

Braun said that restaurants in less densely populated areas “ought to be able to experiment” with on-premise dining that respects social distancing guidelines. Indiana restaurants have been limited to preparing and selling meals for carry-out and delivery service.

“Trying to blanket the same policies into the indefinite future across the state of Indiana doesn't make sense, just like it doesn't make sense doing it nationally across all states,” Braun said. Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home directive applies statewide.

Separately, Young said the broader restart of the economy will be dictated by consumer demand, the ability of employers to reconstitute their workforces, the extent to which people are comfortable gathering again and the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“I think there will be great apprehension even if people have money in their pockets or in their bank accounts to spend it until consumer confidence is restored, and that's not typically something that's restored overnight. I takes a bit of time for, psychologically, people to feel comfortable,” Young said during a virtual town hall hosted by the Sagamore Institute, an Indianapolis think tank.

He said that lifting bans on social distancing will “depend upon the level of consensus that is reached” by public health experts and government leaders.

“I hope the answer is soon, if it's safe for (people) to mix soon and if they can be persuaded that it is safe for them to meet soon,” Young said.

Americans “have the grit to say to hell with the virus and the heart to protect one another from it. We're not just passively letting it run its course, we're doing our parts, and together we will pass through this.”

He said the United States can study what has worked and failed around the world, including in Singapore, South Korea, Italy and “even China,” where the coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year.

“Of course, we would need to adapt those lessons to our own culture, our own system of government, our own economy,” said Young, a member of Senate committees with jurisdiction over foreign relations, commerce, science, transportation and small business.

“I do believe that we have the benefit of not sort of starting from scratch here,” he said.

