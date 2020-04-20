Hoosiers lend RVs to medics

GEORGETOWN – Southern Indiana residents are lending a hand in a national initiative that aims to pair medical workers with recreational vehicle owners willing to lend their RVs to nurses, doctors and first responders wanting to protect their families from the coronavirus.

Shelly and Milton Trent reside in Georgetown, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The couple are lending their 31-foot travel trailer that's parked outside their home to Dr. Nick Passafiume, an emergency room doctor in adjacent Harrison County, the (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune reported.

“Here we all sit at home, and we can't go anywhere, really, and it's emotionally hard to see that health care workers don't have an option to stay at home and be safe,” Shelly Trent said. “They are in the trenches. We were thinking, 'Why not? Why shouldn't we help him?'”

The residents connected through a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus.” It was created last month and has grown to more than 27,000 members across the country.

Shelly Trent said she immediately started receiving requests from local residents after filling out the group's form and posting on Facebook.

Although they didn't know each other before, Passafiume has been living in the travel trailer in the Trents' backyard. He wanted to protect his wife and two young children while he works in a hospital, and he needed a space with sufficient room for the trailer.

Jeffersonville resident Carol Dawson is among the local residents preparing to lend a vehicle. Upon learning about the initiative, she discussed the idea with her husband, Ken Crutchfield. They decided to post about their RV in the Facebook group last week, getting a match Tuesday.

They're lending the vehicle to an Indianapolis-based paramedic who is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in New York. After returning to Indianapolis this month, he'll need a place to quarantine away from his roommate, who has a baby.

“Just the fact that we could do something very simple that could ease burden of those in the healthcare profession is an easy and wonderful thing to do,” Dawson said.