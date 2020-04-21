SBA says national chains met loan rules

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday defended its approval of coronavirus relief loans for franchises of national restaurant chains.

“I understand the public's confusion on it. What I would say is they qualified, and they qualify under the statute and the rules provided,” Rob Scott, the SBA's Great Lakes regional administrator, said in a conference call with Indiana news media.

The national chains Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Potbelly Sandwich Works said last week they had been approved for loans worth a combined $40 million under the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress and administered by the SBA. Shake Shack announced Sunday it would return the $10 million its restaurants were to receive from the loan fund, which ran out of money in two weeks.

The program aims to help small businesses – defined as employing 500 or fewer people and having annual revenue of less than $2.5 billion – meet payroll and other expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. Between them, Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris and Potbelly reportedly employ more than 20,000 people at more than 800 restaurants.

Scott said franchises of national hotel chains also were approved for loans, which he said averaged $170,000 across the program.

“I understand people are thinking, 'Oh, it's the corporation'” that is receiving the money, Scott said. “It is not necessarily the corporation that is qualifying. It's the franchisee who certainly is a small business, and their payroll is under the $10 million mark and they meet all of our qualifiers for the PPP loan.”

Scott said franchises of national chains had qualified for other SBA loan programs before the April 3 start of the Paycheck Protection Program.

“All of those individual (franchises) are small businesses,” he said.

Karen Kerrigan, president of the advocacy group Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, told The Associated Press that the loan program is flawed.

“Some of these rules and provisions disproportionately hurt the chances of the smallest of businesses accessing this capital, or not getting sufficient and proportionate relief to help salvage their businesses,” she said.

But top executives at Shake Shack said in a statement that the quickly exhausted loan fund “unfairly pits restaurants against restaurants.”

Congressional leaders have been negotiating to add $300 billion to the program, which forgives low-interest loans made to business that retain or restore employment at Feb. 15 levels. The program is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – or CARES Act – passed last month by Congress.

On Monday, eight Republican U.S. senators, including Todd Young of Indiana, announced they had sent a letter to the SBA asking that lenders be allowed to submit applications for Payroll Protection Program loans during the funding lapse.

“Keeping the system operational will mitigate the influx once the program receives more funding and will have the added benefit of being able to more accurately gauge demand in the current backlog,” the senators wrote. The Indiana Bankers Association and the Indiana Credit Union League endorsed the letter.

But the SBA's Scott said that if there is “a waiting line and then the switch is flipped open, I think that complicates it some more.”

Stacey Poynter, SBA Indiana district director, said his office has been receiving 200 to 500 emails and calls a day on the program from potential lenders and borrowers.

The SBA approved 35,990 loans worth almost $7.5 billion in Indiana. Warsaw-based Lake City Bank announced Monday that it had received SBA approval for 1,677 loans totaling $530 million. Evansville-based Old National Bank said it approved about $1.35 billion in loans through PPP.

The SBA approved about 1.7 million loans nationwide over the two weeks the money lasted.

“The SBA approved more loans in 14 days than we did in 14 years – if that doesn't tell you the magnitude of the amount of money that we were able to push through a government entity that's basically 3,000 employees. It was an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Scott said.

He said no lenders had an advantage because of their size.

“It was all a fair playing field where folks had to individually enter in the application into our systems. ... Everyone had equal access to our systems,” he said.

bfrancisco@jg.net