Local VA looking to resume by early June

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hopes to be able to restore routine patient care at its northern Indiana medical facilities in the next six weeks, the system director said Tuesday.

Michael Hershman also said the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System has treated six veterans for the coronavirus. Two died, two were released to their homes, and two are still receiving treatment, Hershman reported during a conference call on veterans issues arranged by Rep. Jim Banks.

Hershman said the 26-bed hospital at VA's Fort Wayne medical center has been used as a coronavirus unit. He provided no details on the age or gender of the patients and whether they suffered preexisting medical conditions that put them at higher risk for infection. No medical staff has tested positive for the potentially fatal respiratory virus, he said.

VA Northern Indiana has been treating only urgent-care patients at its medical centers in Fort Wayne and Marion since March 16. Hershman said the decision to resume routine care will depend on the spread of the virus, the scope of Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide self-isolation order and guidance from the VA regional network that includes Indiana.

VA is developing “a reconstitution plan to ramp services back up over possibly a 30- to 45-day window,” Hershman said.

He said VA Northern Indiana has had 30,000 contacts with veterans sine March 16, including 16,000 telephone calls, 7,000 in-person medical appointments and 1,000 remote video sessions. Some medical appointments have been rescheduled for May and June.

“We are staying engaged with our veterans,” Hershman said.

Steuben County Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson urged the system to continue delivering mental health care.

“I know that there's a pandemic going on right now, but mental health really can't wait,” said Dobson, citing a recent suicide by a veteran living in Steuben County.

“All the modalities in mental health are open to our veterans,” including VA's mental health care outpatient clinic in Fort Wayne, Hershman said.

DeKalb County Veterans Service Officer Travis Holcomb wants the federal government to forgive debt for veterans who lose their jobs. Jay County Veterans Service Officer Cliff Moser said he seeks access to VA and military personnel records on veterans who die but don't have family members who could share such information.

Banks, R-3rd, welcomed their ideas, calling veterans' issues “our top priority in our office.”

Banks, a member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, said veterans service organizations were supposed to be eligible for assistance from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act but had been left out by “a lot of red tape.” He said he is trying to qualify the organizations for funds from the CARES Act.

The CARES Act did provide nearly $20 billion to VA, much of it for virus testing kits, personal protective equipment, medical supplies and telehealth services.

“VA assures us that despite the constraints (on available supplies), each facility has the masks and the gowns and the other supplies that they need on about a two-week basis, and they're working to make sure that that gets replenished.” said Samantha Gonzalez, an aide to the House VA Committee.

Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans' Affairs, said his agency has relaxed eligibility restrictions of its Military Family Relief Fund so it can help more veterans facing financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The fund awards grants of up to $2,500.

bfrancisco@jg.net