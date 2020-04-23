1st responders struggle with funding losses

Volunteer firefighters said Wednesday they need money, equipment and clarity from state and federal coronavirus relief efforts.

Ligonier Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Sprague said volunteer fire departments in six northeast Indiana counties have lost nearly $150,000 in potential revenue this year after statewide self-isolation guidelines forced them to cancel fundraising activities.

“There are some departments out here that are suffering and will be more so the further this goes,” Sprague, district chairman for the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, said in a conference call for emergency first responders organized by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.

Sprague's district includes Allen, Whitley, Noble, DeKalb, Steuben and LaGrange counties.

LaGrange Fire Chief David Elick said volunteer fire departments “are struggling with not being able to have fundraisers and the burden that this puts on those departments. And these are fundraisers that generate funds for day-to-day expenses: the electric bill, fuel in the trucks, insurance – just operating expenses to keep the doors open.”

Banks, R-3rd, said he will “explore the upcoming aid packages and see if there might be something we can advocate for” to help emergency first responders. He also encouraged first responders to contact state officials about the availability of $2.4 billion in state and local government assistance Indiana received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“I imagine in the future there will be more dollars added to that amount,” Banks said about congressional legislation to mitigate economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House is expected to vote today on a $483 billion coronavirus relief package approved Tuesday by the Senate. It is the fourth phase of aid legislation that has totaled almost $2.8 trillion since March 6.

“Hopefully, some of those funds can come down to the township level,” David Israel, president of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association and a township trustee in Decatur County, said during Banks' conference call.

Israel said members of the association have expressed confusion about “who is in charge” of coronavirus response programs. Some volunteer fire departments are running short on personal protective equipment, he said, while at the same time hearing reports that such equipment has been auctioned off by the federal government.

“It would be nice if maybe we could somehow stockpile a little bit of it in counties in case this happens again,” Israel said about prospects for more outbreaks of the coronavirus and the potentially deadly respiratory disease it causes.

Municipal police departments have concerns, too. Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Brian Shearer said he worries about local government budgets “without taxes being paid and people laid off and not having jobs.” Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral Jr. said that although his police department has “plenty” of PPE, he asked Banks to “continue getting more safety equipment for all the departments up in your area and also keep us informed on the COVID virus and what our legislators are planning to do.”

Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown said local public agencies need better direction from federal authorities when applying for relief grants.

“There's got to be a better process to do these grants, 'cause this is getting ridiculous,” Brown said. He said he knows of local officials who “rushed around and got this one grant processed and are told, 'No, you don't qualify, you're not supposed to be filling that out.' So they've wasted all that time and effort.”

Banks instructed grant applicants to contact staff in his district office in Fort Wayne.

“They will be your advocate throughout the process and help you navigate some of those rules,” he said.

Also Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources announced it has awarded Indiana more than $4 million in CARES Act funds for fighting the coronavirus in rural communities. The Indiana State Department of Heath will receive $3.2 million, and the Indiana Rural Health Association will receive nearly $829,000.

