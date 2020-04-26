Indiana reports 44 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials on Saturday added 44 coronavirus deaths to the state's total, bringing it to 785.

In addition, a total of 87 probable deaths have been reported to the Indiana State Board of Health, up from 79 on Friday, the agency said. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The agency said 718 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 14,395 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 194. Lake County had 73, Cass had 60 and St. Joseph had 38. No other county had more than 30. Allen County had 10 more confirmed positive cases and one additional death, bringing the total to 426 cases and 36 deaths in the county Saturday.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the health department's COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.

State excise police halted a northern Indiana drive-in theater's plans to open for the season. The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre had announced on its Facebook page that it would start its season this weekend in Plymouth.

But the Marshall County Health Department said Thursday the theater would not be opening yet. The department's administrator, Ashley Garcia, and her staff had worked with the theater on its opening guidelines, including requiring customers to stay in their vehicles and wearing masks when visiting the restroom or buying concessions.

But Garcia said state excise police told her the theater could not open until Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts his stay-at-home and “essential business” restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-in's owner, David Kinney, said he's disappointed that Tri-Way can't join other drive-ins that have opened for business in other states, but he respects the governor's actions.