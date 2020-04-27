Invasive plants can no longer be sold

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly four dozen invasive plants that pose a threat to Indiana's native plants and animals are now illegal to sell, exchange, transport and give as gifts under a new statewide rule that primarily targets plants sold in the nursery trade.

The rule banning 44 species of invasive plants, including five species of honeysuckles that eventually choke out surrounding plants, took effect April 18, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Under the Terrestrial Plant Rule, the plants are prohibited from being sold, gifted, exchanged or even transported within the state, punishable by a $500 fine per incident per day. The plants can still be owned.

Species in the ban also include the Japanese barberry and Wintercreeper.

The Callery pear tree, however, was left off the banned and the state decided the economic impact of banning Callery pears would be too large on growers.