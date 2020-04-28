The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:20 pm

    $50,000 reward offered after postal worker fatally shot

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis.

    The woman was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city's east side, police said. She died at a hospital. She was identified as Angela Summers, 45.

    Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting.

    Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story