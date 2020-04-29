Go online to apply for absentee ballot

Indiana's primary election continues to evolve along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Tuesday that Hoosiers can apply for absentee ballots at www.IndianaVoters.com. Previously, voters were required to sign and submit printed applications to county election officials by mail, fax or email.

Online applications to vote absentee by mail will be forwarded to the appropriate county authorities for processing, Lawson said in a “tele-town hall” arranged by AARP Indiana, an advocacy group for residents older than 50. Eligible voters will receive ballots by mail.

“If you don't feel comfortable going to the polls, we are encouraging every Hoosier voter to vote by mail, and so we have made it easier to do that,” Lawson said during the conference phone call.

It is the latest of several changes for this year's Democratic and Republican primaries in response to state and federal guidelines for social distancing. Indiana officials earlier rescheduled Election Day from May 5 to June 2, shifted the voter registration deadline from April 6 to May 4, lifted restrictions on absentee voting and cut the number of days for in-person early voting.

Hoosiers have until May 21 to request an absentee ballot. County election offices must receive completed ballots by mail before noon June 2 for them to be counted.

“If anybody is thinking about voting by mail, I would request my ballot right away,” Lawson advised.

She said 134,000 absentee ballots had been issued by counties as of Tuesday morning. In the presidential primary election four years ago, 282,288 Hoosiers voted by mail, or 16% of all those who voted.

The results of contested races are typically known the night of an election. But the expected surge in mailed paper votes, which must be counted by hand, will slow tabulations, Lawson said.

“I hope it doesn't take more than a couple of days,” she said. “The numbers have to be certified within 10 days after the election. I don't think it will take nearly that long.”

Lawson also said her office will supply counties with personal protective equipment and sanitizing products for workers at in-person polling sites.

People joining the AARP phone call with Lawson included former state lawmaker Earline Rogers, a Democrat from Gary.

“I feel absolutely safe that this election is going to go ahead just fine although there is a change,” Rogers told Lawson, a Republican former state senator.

Lawson said that she and the Indiana Election Commission have no plans to alter the rules and deadlines for the Nov. 3 general election.

“I don't think it would be really smart to develop a new policy based on this primary. We're in extraordinary times right now. We're doing everything we can to make sure that this election goes off on June 2, and we also want to make sure that voters are safe,” Lawson said.

“If we have to make those adjustments later, we will,” she said about the general election.

