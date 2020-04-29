The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:30 pm

    Indiana trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop

    Associated Press

     

    JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper fatally shot a southern Indiana man early Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop, authorities say.

    Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams, 27, of Clarksville, died at an area hospital after being shot just before 1 a.m. in Jeffersonville, state police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said.

    Williams had been a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for having no taillights on. After making the stop, the trooper called for the ambulance because the female driver of the car was having a “possible medical situation,” Huls said.

    While the trooper talked to Williams, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the trooper, who returned fire, Huls said.

    It wasn't clear what led Williams to shoot.

    The trooper who hasn't been identified suffered a powder burn and abrasions from Williams' gun. The driver was not injured.

