Braun: Keep fruit, veggies on shelves

U.S. Sen. Mike Braunwants the Trump administration to ensure that suppliers of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables remain in operation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Braun, R-Ind., has asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to include those suppliers in an executive order issued this week by President Donald Trump that keeps meat processing plants open. Trump invoked his authority under the National Production Act after more than 20 meatpacking plants – including one in Logansport – closed temporarily because of COVID-19 outbreaks among workers.

“As American citizens do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and other measures, it remains critical that our nation's canneries and frozen food suppliers are able to keep shelves stocked with a full supply of non-perishable foods,” Braun, a member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, wrote in a letter this week to Perdue.

“This industry operates on extremely short harvest and processing windows,” he wrote. “It is particularly vulnerable to shortages in labor and personal protective equipment (PPE), or other regulatory and administrative barriers that could disrupt the harvest window. For example, our nation's annual supply of canned and frozen corn, green beans, tomatoes, peaches and peas are harvested and packed within the span of two to three months.”

Indiana is among the nation's top states for corn and tomato production.

ConAgra Brands Inc. on April 17 temporarily closed a Missouri plant that makes frozen meals after 20 workers there were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The plant, which employs 700 people, reportedly is scheduled to reopen Sunday.

Braun's office told The Journal Gazette that his request to Perdue is “more looking forward than addressing current plant closures.” The harvest season for canned and frozen fruits and vegetables is from July to October.

Braun's office said Elwood-based Red Gold, which employs 1,300 people at tomato processing and distribution facilities in Indiana, buys nearly 95% of the tomatoes grown in the Hoosier State. Red Gold's facilities include a processing plant in Geneva in Adams County.

Canned Food Alliance, based in Lafayette, California, whose members include food processors and steelmakers, on Thursday released a member's statement about maintaining operations during the pandemic.

“We are taking all precautions to earn and keep the trust of our consumers, customers and political leaders to continue to conduct our essential harvesting and manufacturing duties. The need for shelf-stable fruit, tomato and vegetables has rarely in history been more immediate and needed in such volume as we are seeing today in the U.S. Marketplace. Our goal in staying operational and producing family farmed, perishable products for distribution and consumption in 2020 and 2021 is desirable and necessary,” said Andy Russick, vice president of sales and marketing for Pacific Coast Producers, a grower-owned cooperative that produces canned fruits for private labels.

