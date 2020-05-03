Census boosted by online filing

About two-thirds of northeast Indiana households have completed the nationwide census survey for 2020.

Nearly 63% of households in the 3rd Congressional District had submitted their questionnaires as of Thursday, according to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Most counties in the region exceeded state and national response averages. Adams, DeKalb, Wells and Whitley counties were among 13 counties in Indiana with self-response rates of at least 66%, and Allen County wasn't far behind at 64.5%.

The coronavirus pandemic has led the Census Bureau to seek congressional approval to extend deadlines for collecting information for its decennial questionnaire, which asks for the name, age, sex and race of every person in a household. The self-response deadline, for instance, would change from July 31 to Oct. 31 if approved.

But return rates already are approaching 2010 levels in the Fort Wayne area and elsewhere. Participation no doubt has been boosted by the Census Bureau's decision, announced more than a year ago, to let people complete and submit the questionnaire online for the first time.

“Despite the pandemic and all the challenges, the self-response rate is actually higher than what the projections were before all of this. People are using the tools they have available,” said Timothy Swarens, a media specialist for the bureau's Chicago region, which includes Indiana.

In some counties – such as those home to Indiana and Purdue universities and the suburban “doughnut” counties surrounding Indianapolis – the vast majority of completed surveys have been submitted over the internet. People also can respond by phone and mail.

Geographic clusters have emerged from response tracking data compiled by the Census Bureau since households began answering the survey in March.

The doughnut counties and the Fort Wayne area have the state's best regional response rates. Smaller pockets in northwest and southwest regions also posted big numbers, including a state-leading 73.5% in Dubois County in the southwest. Largely rural counties in north-central, east-central and western sections of the state tended to have much lower rates.

Swarens said many rural residents receive their mail at post office boxes rather than their home addresses. But because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau has delayed its program to leave paper questionnaires at those residences, contributing to low response rates.

Fort Wayne's rate, 62%, was the best among the most-populous Hoosier cities.

Indianapolis, Evansville and South Bend were all below 57%. Fort Wayne also had a higher return rate than such similarly sized cities as Toledo; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Lubbock, Texas, although it lagged well behind Madison, Wisconsin's 66.9%.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said two factors might be at play in the Summit City's response rate: city annexation patterns over recent decades and the work of the local Complete Count Committee.

Suburban areas with higher incomes and education levels tend to have higher census response rates than urban areas. Fort Wayne expanded in recent decades by annexing parts of suburban Aboite, Perry and St. Joseph townships.

“The city of Fort Wayne captures a sizable portion of suburban development in a way that other cities may not have to be similarly advantaged,” Blakeman said, citing South Bend's inability to grow into nearby Granger and Mishawaka.

At least 74.4% of households in Aboite and Perry townships had filled out their census surveys as of Thursday, compared with 54.4% in Wayne Township in central and south Fort Wayne.

The south side is home to larger populations of immigrants and refugees. The Census Bureau considers these groups among hard-to-count communities.

“We can anticipate a lower response rate for divulging information to the government, even though there is no citizenship question” on the census questionnaire, Blakeman said. “There may be depressed response rates for people here without legal status.”

Demographics aside, “some communities have been pretty aggressive in forming Complete Count Committees, having very specific outreach to very specific audiences,” she said.

Palermo Galindo, community liaison for Fort Wayne's municipal government, said the local Complete County Committee makes its materials available in several languages.

The city's response rate is in part the result of “the tremendous efforts and continued collaboration” by the local Complete Count Committee and community leaders, Galindo said in an email.

“Everyone is doing their part to encourage family, colleagues, and friends to participate in the census,” he said.

The Census Bureau and Complete Count Committees continuously stress the importance of the nationwide headcount, which is taken in years ending in zero. Data from it is used in redistricting the 435 seats in the U.S. House and distributing federal funds to states, counties and communities for housing, health care, education and transportation.

“Our Fort Wayne residents are recognizing the importance of delivering essential services and significant developments that our neighborhoods and communities need through the funding that the census provides,” Galindo said.

Other response rates in Allen County included New Haven, 69.1%; Huntertown, 71.9%; Leo-Cedarville, 74.5%; Woodburn, 65.5%; and Monroeville, 63.8%.

The Census Bureau contacts addresses, not people, in search of information. The northeast Indiana counties with the lowest self-response rates – Steuben, at 48%, and Kosciusko, at 53.5% – have a lot of lakeside houses that are vacation or second homes.

“It's not a failure to respond; it's that they simply failed to live there,” Blakeman said about the homeowners.

The Census Bureau says people who own seasonal homes should answer “no” where asked on the survey whether the homeowner or anybody else was living or staying at the address as of April 1.

People who do not complete the questionnaire online, by phone or by mail will be visited by census takers. Door-to-door interviews were to have been from May 13 through July 31, but they have been changed to Aug. 11 through Oct. 31 because of social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines to combat the coronavirus.

“We are living in stressful conditions, asking people to add one more thing to their list while they're trying to teach their children at home, while they're trying to hold their job together,” Blakeman said. “It's just adding a layer of complexity that nobody could have planned for.”

