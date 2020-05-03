Indiana BMV announces branch visits by appointment only

INDIANAPOLIS – Some of Indiana's Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday.

BMV Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online.

The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go online to https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm. Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.

Branch appointments will be limited to the following transactions: knowledge testing; commercial driver license; new driver license/learner permit or identification card; amend a current driver license/learner permit or identification card; replacement driver license/learner permit or identification card; title transfer; update to an existing title; new registration; and disability placards.

Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.