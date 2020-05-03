Indiana officials confirm 676 more cases, 53 deaths

More than 650 Indiana residents were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus Saturday, and 53 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

A total of 676 people tested positive Saturday, bringing the number of state residents with confirmed cases to 19,295 after corrections to the previous day's total, the health department said in a statement.

It said 1,115 residents have died from the virus. In another 114 cases, a doctor listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause but no positive test is on record.

The Allen County Department of Health reported four new deaths and 15 new positive cases, bringing the total to 594 cases and 54 deaths Saturday.

Delays in private lab reporting to the state mean case counts provided by the state department may not always match Allen County's case numbers.

The state health department said it has received information on 104,141 tests, up from 99,639 on Friday.

In a separate announcement, the DeKalb County Health Department on Saturday reported the 21st confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. The person is a 31-year-old woman who is recovering at home, a statement from the health department said.

In northwest Indiana, an additional drive-thru testing clinic has been announced for Monday and Tuesday in East Chicago. And a helpline has been set up to provide services for front-line workers and families in need in the region.

The Rapid Outreach Amplified Response Helpline Team includes SAFE Coalition, Greenleaf Consultants, Marram Healthcare, Continuum of Care, local food banks, Mid-America Psychological and Counseling Services, Mid-America Mental Health, seniors and volunteers.