The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 04, 2020 1:00 pm

    Police probe death of Indiana prison inmate

     

    Associated Press

    HADDON TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

    Prison staff found Jeremiah Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, unresponsive about 6 a.m. Sunday in his cell at the facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis.

    Roberts later died. His death was being treated as a homicide, Indiana state police said.

    An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

    Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Correction since January 2017, according to police.

    Nacogdoches is southeast of Dallas.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story