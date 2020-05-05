Hoosier businesses get loans of $64,900

Indiana lenders are making much smaller loans in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program than they did in the first round.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that Hoosier lenders approved 31,757 low-interest loans last week amounting to $2.06 billion, an average of about $64,900 per borrower. That was more than $15,000 less than the average loan nationally.

During the first round, Indiana banks and credit unions loaned $7.49 billion to 35,990 borrowers, an average of more than $208,000 per customer and about $200 higher than the national average.

In all, Congress sent almost $660 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. As of Friday, $134 billion of the money remained available to lend, according to the SBA, which administers the program.

The loan fund was intended to help employers with 500 or fewer workers meet payroll as states curbed commercial activities in an attempt to slow the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus. Loans are forgiven if borrowers maintain employment and payroll levels at prepandemic levels.

The program generated criticism after publicly traded companies, restaurant and hotel chains, and the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers won approval for loans.

Dax Denton, senior vice president of government relations for the Indiana Bankers Association, said Monday that the U.S. Treasury Department and the SBA have been trying to iron out kinks in the loan fund.

“It was designed to move the funds as quickly and as efficiently as possible with very nominal parameters. ... Now you're starting to see some of these additional parameters or changes be implemented,” Denton said in a phone interview.

For instance, he said, Treasury announced it will audit borrowers seeking at least $2 million. The requirement “had a calming effect” on loan applicants, Denton said, and might be a reason the second round of funding has not been rapidly exhausted.

Additionally, CNBC reported last week that Treasury and the SBA blocked big lenders from the electronic loan portal known as E-Tran for an eight-hour period Wednesday so that smaller lenders could be ensured access.

SBA Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter said Monday in a statement that her agency's latest loan activity figures “reflect SBA's commitment to helping all small businesses, including the one-person graphic design shop making logos for the high school sports team, the mom & pop grocer on Main Street, or the local manufacturer employing 10 or 15 community folks on their production line.”

Overwhelming demandthat stressed E-Tran in the first round of loans continued during the first two days of the second round last week.

Denton said almost all Indiana banks that tried to use the portal encountered problems.

“There was a significant amount of technical difficulties still present with accessing the system – a lot of being frozen out, locked out, timed out. ... I think that was in large part because you had so many people, so many banks, trying to access it all at one moment across the country,” he said.

But since Wednesday, “the system has become a lot more functional,” Denton said. “The banks have been able to utilize it and get loans uploaded in a much more efficient and easier manner.”

bfrancisco@jg.net