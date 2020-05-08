Banks, Walorski get committee assignments

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks on Thursday was named to a Republican committee on China policy, and Rep. Jackie Walorski was appointed to the House coronavirus subcommittee – which she said should hold China responsible for the global pandemic.

Banks, R-3rd, is among 15 House Republicans chosen for the China Task Force by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The Washington Post reported that the task force was to have been bipartisan but that Democrats withdrew their participation without explanation before the panel was to have launched in February.

“The China threat, both economically and militarily, is the greatest existential threat the United States faces today. Tackling that threat shouldn't be a partisan issue, but sadly Democrats are unwilling to join us in addressing it,” Banks said in a statement.

McCarthy said in a statement that Banks “has been adamant about getting to the truth and holding China accountable for its deadly role in spreading the coronavirus to the world.” The virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease is believed to have originated late last year in Wuhan, China.

Banks in recent months has demanded that China forgive the U.S. debt it owns; introduced a resolution condemning the Chinese government for understating the severity and spread of COVID-19; and asked the White House to bring a case for COVID-19 damages against China to the U.N. International Court of Justice.

Banks' office said that even without bipartisan participation in the Democratic-controlled House, the China Task Force “could inspire” legislation from the Republican-run Senate and policy from the White House.

“Plenty of Democrats quietly understand the China threat, even if their leaders aren't letting them acknowledge it at the moment,” Banks' office said.

McCarthy selected Walorski, R-2nd, as one of five Republicans for the new subcommittee overseeing coronavirus relief. The panel has seven Democratic members picked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Republicans had voted against the formation of the coronavirus subcommittee of which Walorski is now a member. She was critical of Democrats and China in accepting the assignment.

The subcommittee, an offshoot of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, should not become Pelosi's “vehicle for conducting partisan investigations and scoring political points,” Walorski said in a statement.

“We should focus on holding China accountable for hiding the truth about the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring the success of unprecedented relief efforts, and providing clear guidance on how to safely and responsibly restart our economy,” she said.

China also was on the mind of Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., after a Senate committee approved legislation he co-sponsored to mandate the use of American-made steel and iron in drinking water infrastructure projects that receive federal funds.

Braun said Thursday in a statement that “the federal dollars used to supply these systems should not be used to buy unfairly traded Chinese steel.”

The proposal by Braun and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is included in the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 passed unanimously Wednesday by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Braun is a member of the committee.

The Baldwin-Braun provision would require that infrastructure projects financed by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a federal-state loan bank, use only American steel and iron for fixing or replacing water pipes and fittings, manhole covers, hydrants and storage tanks.

Baldwin and Braun said their proposal won endorsements from the United Steelworkers union and the American Foundry Society, an advocacy organization for the metalcasting industry.

The $2.5 billion Drinking Water Infrastructure Act would reauthorize programs under the Safe Drinking Water Act, which provides technical and monetary assistance to public water systems. The legislation is eligible for consideration by the entire Senate.

