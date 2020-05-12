Fewer small businesses applying for loans

Activity fell sharply last week in the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loan fund for small businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lenders nationwide approved about 359,000 loans totaling $13.2 billion, compared with 2.2 million loans for $175.7 billion the previous week. The average loan amount dropped from more than $79,000 to less than $37,000 from one week to the next.

Indiana lenders approved fewer than 3,900 loans totaling $113 million last week, compared with almost 31,800 loans for $2.06 billion the previous week. The average loan amount plunged from about $64,900 to $29,200 week to week.

After seeing a crush of loan applications when the Paycheck Protection Program began in early April, some Hoosier lenders reported receiving only one or two applications a day last week, according to Dax Denton, senior vice president of government relations for the Indiana Bankers Association.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established the Paycheck Protection Program, which is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Low-interest, potentially forgivable loans are available to employers with fewer than 500 workers.

Denton said program regulations imposed by the SBA and the Treasury Department “are starting to have a cooling effect” on loan applications.

The SBA Office of Inspector General released a report Friday suggesting that the agency's rules are suppressing loan activity.

The independent oversight office found that the SBA had failed to issue guidance to lenders about prioritizing borrowers in underserved markets. As a result, rural businesses and businesses owned by minorities and women “may not have received the loans as intended,” the report stated.

The report also stated that SBA's loan forgiveness requirements “did not align with” those of the CARES Act. The law allows loans to be used for payroll, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and debt interest, but the SBA stipulates that 75% of the money go toward payroll.

The inspector general's office said that “many small businesses have more operational expenses than employee expenses” and that a review of data “found that tens of thousands of borrowers would not meet the 75% payroll cost threshold.” The office said that although the CARES Act gives borrowers 10 years to repay non-forgivable loan amounts, the SBA stipulates repayment within two years.

Denton said the payroll percentage rule “is somewhat burdensome to certain business models and could be prohibitive.”

He said the Paycheck Protection Program has been described as “building an airplane mid-flight.” An SBA official told Denton that because of the heavy economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus, and the congressional legislative response to it, the agency had to assemble the program in a matter of weeks.

Denton said loan applications also might be dwindling because many states, including Indiana, have gradually allowed businesses to reopen at reduced customer capacity.

Through two rounds of applications – April 3-16 and April 27 to present – financial institutions nationwide have approved 4.2 million loans for $531 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program, including 71,614 loans for $9.66 billion in Indiana. The national loan average is $125,500, and Indiana's is $135,000.

More than $120 billion remained in the loan fund beginning this week.

