Braun, Young pushing for sanctions on China

Nine Republican U.S. senators, including Todd Young and Mike Braun of Indiana, announced Tuesday they have introduced legislation that would authorize sanctions against China unless it provides details on the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak there.

The COVID-19 Accountability Act would require China to comply with coronavirus investigations led by the U.S., its allies or the U.N.; close all “wet markets” where live animals are sold; and release Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates arrested during the pandemic.

The coronavirus is suspected to have emerged through possible animal-to-human transmission at a wet market in Wuhan, China, late last year.

The senators' proposal authorizes the U.S. president to impose sanctions against China if it fails to comply with provisions of the legislation within 60 days of its enactment. The senators said sanctions could include freezes on Chinese assets in the U.S., travel bans, visa revocations and economic penalties.

“The Chinese Communist Party's mistakes enabled the coronavirus to grow from a local issue to a global pandemic. Instead of being transparent, Chinese diplomats are sharing propaganda,” Young said in a statement. “It is clear that China intends to use this crisis to their advantage by extending their influence around the world. We must not only hold China accountable, but get to the bottom of how this pandemic began and prevent it from happening again.”

Braun said in a statement that China's “failure to operate on-the-level regarding COVID-19 has caused untold global devastation. China must be held accountable, and if they do not cooperate with these reasonable measures to fairly investigate the origins of the coronavirus, close wet markets, and release pro-democracy advocates arrested during the pandemic, then they should face the serious consequences described by this legislation.”

Joining Young and Braun on the COVID-19 Accountability Act are Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Rick Scott of Florida, Steve Daines of Montana and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

