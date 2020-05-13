Seahorse work earns Indy Prize

INDIANAPOLIS – A Canadian scientist described as the “preeminent authority on seahorse ecology and conservation” has won the 2020 Indianapolis Prize for conservation, it was announced Tuesday.

Amanda Vincent, who directs Project Seahorse at the University of British Columbia, was the first biologist to study seahorses in the wild, document their extensive trade and establish a project for their conservation. Seahorses act as flagship species for a range of marine conservation issues.

The Indianapolis Zoological Society Inc. presents the Indianapolis Prize every other year. The winner, which is selected by a nine-person jury, receives $250,000.