Aid sought for loss of livestock

Indiana seeks federal aid for livestock and poultry producers that kill animals because of disruptions to the meat supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's 11-member congressional delegation announced Thursday that it supports the Indiana government's request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for livestock operations that euthanize and dispose of animals.

In a letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, Republican Sen. Todd Young wrote that temporary shutdowns of meat processing plants “are extremely challenging for producers deeply concerned about animal welfare and economic stability. The possibility of depopulating between 13,000-17,000 hogs per day will be costly due to transportation, supplies, consultation, and manpower needed to ensure public health and proper environmental management.”

The letter, which was signed by every member of the congressional delegation, states that “safeguards must be taken to prevent the transmission of livestock disease and to protect air and water quality. While the State of Indiana has committed resources to assist in this process, FEMA assistance is critical to ensure disposal events are conducted in a manner that best protects public health.”

Indiana requests funds through a category of emergency protective measures in FEMA's Public Assistance grant program. Young wrote in the letter that livestock and poultry production “is a vital part of Indiana's economy with a $3.9 billion market value. Over 14,000 Hoosiers are employed by the pork industry, and another 7,000 are employed by the poultry industry.”

Federal lawmakers from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and California have asked the Trump administration to provide guidance to FEMA on reimbursing the expenses of livestock producers that euthanize and dispose of animals that otherwise would have been slaughtered for meat, according to news reports.

