    Monday, May 18, 2020 9:30 am

    Indiana license branches reduce hours for holiday weekend

    Associated Press

     

    INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday through Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

    The agency says branch appointments will resume Tuesday, May 26. The BMV now requires all customers to have an appointment before visiting a branch because of the coronavirus pandemic. The appointment scheduler is available on the BMV website at https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.

    For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.

