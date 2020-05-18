Motorist hits pickup, dies

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died Friday night after crashing his car into another vehicle on the shoulder of an Indianapolis highway, Indiana State Police said.

In a statement released Saturday, the Indiana State Police said a pickup truck pulling a camper broke down on the left shoulder of Interstate 465 on Friday evening. A wrecking service was hooking up to the disabled truck when a car left the road and hit the truck.

Authorities say the car then spun back into the road and struck two other vehicles.

Emergency crews arrived at 7:39 p.m., but the male driver of the car that struck the pickup truck died at the scene. No information has been released about the man who died.

It took about three hours to clear and reopen the interstate's eastbound lanes on Friday.