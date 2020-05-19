Banks pushes again for China to pay for virus

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is pushing again for penalties against Chinese government officials he contends are responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic.

Banks, R-3rd, and two other Republican members of the House announced Monday that they have sent a letter urging the Trump administration to impose sanctions against several officials in China's Communist Party for their “duplicitous, ineffective and cruel response to the outbreak of COVID-19” in violation of international health regulations and the human rights of Chinese citizens.

The lawmakers charge that the Chinese officials detained doctors and citizen-journalists who reported early on the coronavirus outbreak in their country, directed researchers to destroy virus samples, accused the U.S. military of manufacturing the coronavirus and intentionally exposed ethnic minorities to increased risks of contracting COVID-19.

The letter states that decisions made by the Chinese officials “encouraged the spread of COVID-19 and hindered governments around the world from crafting an effective pandemic response.”

Banks said in a statement that those officials “have significantly harmed the global economy and contributed to the deaths of countless American and Chinese citizens.” Ten people are named in the letter, including China's health minister and vice minister and the deputy mayor and public security director of Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year.

Joining Banks on the letter are Republican Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Lance Gooden, both of Texas. The lawmakers ask Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to freeze the assets of the Chinese officials and bar them from entering America.

Banks, Crenshaw and Gooden are among a dozen Republican members of Congress threatened last week by the Chinese government with “punitive countermeasures” for their “anti-China agendas,” according to the Global Times, which is published by China's Communist Party.

The Global Times reported that the U.S. lawmakers and the attorneys general of Missouri and Mississippi “will face severe consequences” that will “impact the upcoming November elections.” It indicated those consequences might include reductions in Chinese imports of products from states represented by the lawmakers and cuts in Chinese investments in those states.

Three “anti-China” senators identified by the report, as well as the Mississippi attorney general, are not up for reelection this year.

“The Chinese regime's open threat to interfere in American elections is just the latest of many aggressive, hostile actions. It is desperate to avoid responsibility, so it has reverted to desperate tactics,” Banks said in a statement.

Banks is challenged in the June 2 Republican primary by Christopher Magiera. Four men seek the Democratic Party's nomination in a district that has elected Republicans since 1994.

Banks this year has demanded that China forgive the more than $1 trillion in U.S. debt it owns; called for tariffs against China; introduced a House resolution condemning the Chinese government for understating the severity and spread of COVID-19; and asked the White House to bring a case against China for COVID-19 damages to the U.N. International Court of Justice.

