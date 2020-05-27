Inmate in Terre Haute with COVID-19 dies

TERRE HAUTE – An inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute who had COVID-19 has died, and three others there also have tested positive for the disease, the Bureau of Prison said Tuesday.

Inmate Gregory Phinton Glenn reported chest pains and shortness of breath Sunday at the maximum-security penitentiary of the western Indiana complex, the bureau said.

Staff immediately escorted Glenn, 56, to a clinic at the prison and requested emergency medical services. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment and was pronounced dead by hospital staff following cardiac arrest, the bureau said.

Glenn tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavius, before going to the hospital, the bureau said.

Glenn was sentenced in the Southern District of Iowa to a 14-month sentence for a supervised release violation. His original conviction was for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He had been in custody at the Terre Haute penitentiary since April 21, the Tribune-Star reported.

The bureau's coronavirus website shows that as of Monday three inmates but no staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the penitentiary.