Young's bill would amplify tech spending

U.S. Sen. Todd Young and three other members of Congress announced Wednesday they have introduced legislation that would expand the National Science Foundation and spend more than $100 billion on technology research.

Young, R-Ind., depicted the bipartisan, bicameral Endless Frontier Act as a response to what the lawmakers said was China's aggressive investment in and commercialization of technology.

“By virtue of being the first to emerge on the other side of this pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party is working hard to use the crisis to its advantage by extending influence over the global economy,” Young said in a statement. “The spread of the coronavirus around the world has heightened the public's awareness of the deep connections and serious vulnerabilities that shape our lives in the 21st century. Instead of allowing Beijing to threaten our values and interests, now is the time for America to invest in ourselves and give the world a clear alternative.”

Young was joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

The Endless Frontier Act would turn the National Science Foundation into the National Science and Technology Foundation and establish a technology directorate within the independent federal agency. The senators propose the directorate receive $100 billion over five years to lead investment and research in artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, robotics, automation and advanced manufacturing.

An additional $10 billion would be authorized to designate at least 10 regional tech hubs to “position regions across the country to be global centers for the research, development, and manufacturing of key technologies,” the senators' release said.

The National Science Foundation employs 2,100 people and has a fiscal 2020 budget of $8.3 billion. It says it is the funding source for 25% of federally supported basic research at American colleges and universities.

bfrancisco@jg.net