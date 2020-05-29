Common Cause head details voting worries

The state leader of a pro-democracy organization said Thursday she fears some voters will be disenfranchised in Indiana's primary election next week despite the expansion of absentee voting.

Julia Vaughn, policy director of the nonpartisan Common Cause Indiana, said provisions made for no-excuse mail-in voting and online applications for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic were “necessary and positive pro-voter improvements.”

But Vaughn said the Indiana Election Commission could have done more, such as extending by six hours the Tuesday deadline for county officials to receive absentee ballots and offering drop-off boxes for the ballots of people worried that mail carriers won't deliver their votes by the deadline. She said she hopes such measures will be considered for the November general election.

“We hope the state will be open to helpful suggestions as to how to improve that process so that we can streamline access to voting by mail and make this truly a process that serves the interests of voters and prevents people from being disenfranchised simply because we've got a system that wasn't built for voting by mail,” Vaughn said during a news media conference call with Common Cause leaders from six states.

Statewide restrictions on public gatherings shifted Indiana's Democratic and Republican primary elections from May 5 to Tuesday. Absentee ballots must be received by noon that day, “which makes absolutely no sense,” Vaughn said.

“Our polling places are open until 6 p.m., so you're actually disadvantaged if you are voting by mail; you have fewer hours in which to get your ballot cast,” she said.

Vaughn said Common Cause has heard from voters who met the May 21 deadline for applying for an absentee ballot but had yet to receive one by mail. She also lamented that state lawmakers had changed the application deadline from eight days before an election to 12 days before an election beginning last November.

“Certainly there are folks who have been left out of the process because of that,” she said.

Allen County Elections Director Beth Dlug said in an email that the General Assembly changed the deadline because many absentee ballots were not being returned to election officials in time to be counted. Dlug said her office has been mailing absentee ballots since March 20 for Tuesday's primaries and that voters should allow for at least three business days for their completed ballots to be returned in time to be tabulated.

“We will always have people who will not be able to meet deadlines for any number of good reasons, no matter when it is and how long they've had to meet those deadlines,” she said.

Voters can bypass the U.S. Postal Service and take their completed absentee ballots to the appropriate county office before the deadline, “but that's not well known,” Vaughn said.

“Obviously having to drop it off in person, though, on Election Day defeats the whole purpose of public safety and using vote by mail in the first place,” she said.

Vaughn's suggestion of ballot collection boxes “would require implementation of infrastructure and process,” Dlug said in her email. “The drop boxes would need to be very secure and we would need procedures in place to collect those ballots securely. Not impossible or a bad idea, but can't be done overnight.”

More than 547,000 Hoosiers applied for absentee ballots, according to the Indiana secretary of state, compared with less than 20,000 for the primaries in 2016, the last presidential election year. This is the first time Indiana voters do not need an excuse for voting by mail rather than in person.

Dlug said in April that the heavy volume of absentee voting, combined with social distancing practices required for tabulators, would delay final election results by at least a few days.

“We do know that we cannot expect election results at 6:05 p.m. on June 2,” Vaughn said.

“There's going to be a lot of digging out to do at county election offices.”

Vaughn predicted “long lines” and “lots of confusion” for in-person voting as the number of polling sites have been dramatically reduced – Allen County has cut its number from 116 to 25 – and older, experienced poll workers choose to stay home to guard against contracting the coronavirus.

“Certainly I think we expect the problems to be more pronounced and more visible in places like Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Lake County,” she said about the state's most populous areas. “We know that in a lot of places, those veterans of the polling place, those people who have worked year in and year out, they're sitting this election out.

“I think whether you're in rural Indiana or an urban area, voters are going to be facing a really new experience,” she said.

“So we're going to be closely watching across the state to make sure we have a good idea of the problems people face and make sure they're not repeated in November.”

