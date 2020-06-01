Indianapolis mayor imposes curfew

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis mayor imposed an overnight curfew Sunday after two nights of violent protest over police mistreatment of African Americans that caused widespread damage downtown and included several shootings.

Two people died in shootings, although it wasn't clear their deaths were related to the protests.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that several hundred Indiana National Guard members were on standby to assist any cities with violence, although Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he wasn't seeking such action.

Several hundred people took part in a peaceful protest Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, which began at the Statehouse. The group marched several blocks to outside the City-County Building, where those taking part laid on the ground while the names were read off of African Americans who have died in police confrontations.

Hogsett said the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew came after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd gave way later to unrest and destruction. The death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes, has sparked protests nationwide.

“It is clear after last night that we can no longer provide the protection of those protesters or our downtown residents and business owners when an unfortunate few are so determined to hijack this movement for their own selfish reasons,” Hogsett said.

The two people killed in downtown Indianapolis were shot amid several shootings reported late Saturday and early Sunday. Police said no officers fired their guns.

Police used tear gas after some people broke windows at the City-County Building and one person entered, Barker said. Soon, windows at dozens of buildings were broken and people were entering stores and stealing items. Fire badly damaged a pharmacy and fires burned in several large dumpsters pushed into streets.

Police reported 29 arrests of protesters late Saturday until about 4 a.m. Sunday after 27 were arrested the night before.