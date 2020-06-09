Banks plans to tour US-Mexico border

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Monday that he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week and has introduced legislation that would ban American investments in China's defense industry.

Banks, R-3rd, said he and five other members of Congress will inspect newly built parts of the border wall in southern Arizona and receive updates on President Donald Trump's policies for curbing illegal crossings.

During the four-day tour, the 200th mile of wall is expected to be installed with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on site, Banks' office said.

“Restoring law and order to our southern border will be remembered as one of President Trump's biggest accomplishments. I am looking forward to seeing the progress that's been made on the border wall and learning how Congress can help the president continue securing our border,” Banks said in a statement.

The border tour is being led by Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, co-chairman of the House Border Security Caucus.

Banks said the bill he introduced, the Stop Funding the PLA Act, would block American investments, including those by pension funds, in certain foreign companies that supply China's military. PLA stands for the People's Liberation Army of China.

“On one hand, Congress is asking taxpayers to help grow our military so we can compete with China. On the other hand, large U.S. investment funds are dumping U.S. dollars into China's military industrial base. We need to end our cognitive dissonance and stop funding the rise of our chief global adversary,” said Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Banks' legislation has been co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Doug LaMalfa of California.

Their proposal would have federal agencies and civilian experts compile an annual a list of companies with substantial ties to China's military. American individuals, entities, companies and financial institutions would be prohibited from investing in the blacklisted Chinese companies.

Banks' office said the legislation excludes companies “that maintain positive economic and military relations” with the United States.

Defense News reported last year that China accounted for eight of the world's top 22 military contractors ranked by defense segment revenue.

