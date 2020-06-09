Relaxed rules for small-firm loans outlined

The regional administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration said Monday that revisions to a federal loan program should reignite demand from merchants hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which triples the length of time borrowers have to use forgivable loans, cuts the percentage of money that employers must dedicate to payroll and gives businesses and nonprofit groups an additional six months to restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels.

“With this change in law, I think you're going to see a huge uptick in PPP loans,” said Rob Scott, administrator of the SBA's Great Lakes Region, during a Monday media conference call.

The paycheck program ran out of the $349 billion authorized by Congress within two weeks after making loans available in early April. Lawmakers approved $310 billion more in late April, yet about $131 billion remains unclaimed ahead of the June 30 application deadline despite ongoing constraints on businesses aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

Loan activity has slowed in recent weeks, and the value of loans approved for Indiana borrowers has declined from $9.66 billion in May to less than $9.4 billion as of Saturday. The SBA says it does not know how much of the decrease is from loans that have been repaid and how much is from loans that have been returned unused because of previous program restrictions.

Scott said the new rules are “going to provide a lot more clarity for our business owners and lenders that are out there, and Indiana certainly will benefit from that.” The Paycheck Protection Program is for businesses and nonprofits that employ fewer than 500 people.

For loans to be forgiven, borrowers will have 24 weeks instead of eight to use the money, and they must commit at least 60% of it to payroll, compared with 75% under the former guidelines. They have until Dec. 31 to rehire workers laid-off during the pandemic; the original deadline had been June 30.

Also, loans that are not forgiven and charge 1% interest can be repaid in five years instead of two, as originally stipulated. The shorter term had “scared” many potential borrowers, Scott said.

Scott said it is unclear whether the SBA and the Treasury Department will make the revisions retroactive for business owners who borrowed money before the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act was enacted last week. He said borrowers can request more money if they have yet to apply for loan forgiveness – Monday was the first day lenders could file applications – and those who had returned their money unused will retain their loans.

“We are remaining flexible and nimble when it comes to this program. ... All of our district offices are working overtime and putting in the max effort in order to assist every single small business that is out there,” Scott said.

He said SBA disaster loans are available for small businesses that have been closed or damaged during protests over police brutality against blacks in Minneapolis and other cities. States must apply on behalf of counties where at least five businesses suffered economic injury or where at least 25 businesses suffered physical damage.

Minnesota and Illinois are seeking such loans, Scott said, and Ohio is expected to do the same.

