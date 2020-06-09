Timber debris being transformed

BLOOMINGTON – Looking for ways to improve the soil in the Hoosier National Forest as well as better use woody debris left over after timber harvests led Chad Menke, a hydrologist with the U.S. Forest Service, to try something new: making biochar.

It's something that is done on some Forest Service properties in the West, where there's more timber harvesting and a need to capture moisture and amend the soil. But the biochar produced by K&K Dirtworks of Evanston, Illinois, was the first that's been used in the Hoosier National Forest.

The first experimental site was a half-acre section within the Uniontown North Restoration Project in Crawford County. The area had a timber harvest that left lots of woody debris, known as slack, on the compacted soil. At most timber harvest sites, the slack is left to decay, which does eventually add nutrients to the soil.

In early May, the slack was burned in a special kiln for eight hours. Five tons of biochar was produced and applied to the half-acre area, which was later seeded with native vegetation. The area was chosen for the experiment because it isn't likely to get a lot of recreational use that would disturb the soil and plantings.

“I'm hoping we can utilize it in a number of applications,” Menke said.