Braun bill would help rural conservation

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has introduced bipartisan legislation designed to help farmers, ranchers and foresters reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Braun, R-Ind., is the sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The bill would have the Agriculture Department provide technical assistance for private property owners wishing to sell carbon trading market credits through the use of environmentally sustainable practices.

More than 50 organizations and companies have endorsed the proposal.

They include the American Farm Bureau Federation; associations for corn, soybean, milk, beef and hemp producers; agribusiness companies Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Land O' Lakes and Ocean Spray; and environmental groups such as the Environmental Defense Fund, Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation and National Audubon Society.

“As a Main Street Entrepreneur and conservationist, I know firsthand that if we want to address our changing climate then we need to facilitate real solutions that our farmers, environmentalists and industry can all support, which this bill accomplishes,” Braun said in a statement.

He owns farm and timber land in southern Indiana in addition to an auto parts distribution company. Braun is a member of Senate committees that oversee agriculture, forestry and the environment, and he helped launch the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus last year.

Original co-sponsorsfor his bill are Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Under the legislation, the USDA would certify private-sector verifiers to aid landowners in selling carbon credits for such conservation practices as planting cover crops, reforestation and storing carbon in fields.

Emissions trading programs, also known as cap and trade, have emerged around the world in the past 20 years, including in Northeastern states and California.

“The USDA certification lowers barriers to entry in the credit markets by reducing confusion and improving information for farmers looking to implement practices that capture carbon, reduce emissions, improve soil health, and make operations more sustainable,” Braun's office said in a news release.

Deforestation, livestock and the use of fossil fuels in growing and harvesting crops are among contributors to greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

Environmentalists praised the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

“Farmers, ranchers and foresters are too often unsung heroes in the fight against climate change, and this bill is a first step in giving them the resources they need to maintain their lands in a way that supports common sense conservation,” David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, said in a statement.

Elizabeth Gore, senior vice president of political affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement that the legislation “enables new revenue streams that pay farmers for adopting climate-friendly practices. Those changes will help drive the U.S. toward a 100% clean economy and help ensure farms and rural communities thrive in a changing climate.”

