Indiana schools to have flexibility when reopening

INDIANAPOLIS – Students in Indiana will return to school in the coming months, but what that looks like will vary widely across the state.

Following the Indiana Department of Education's release of school reentry guidelines last week, State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick addressed teachers and administrators during a webinar Tuesday, emphasizing the freedom local leaders have to determine how their schools will operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

With many schools starting the academic year by early August, some are expecting to hold all or most classes online, McCormick said. Others – especially in rural areas – plan to return to the “brick and mortar” setting as soon as possible. Numerous “hybrid schedules” are also taking shape, allowing students to alternate days spent learning in the classroom and remotely.

“We're all trying to get schools back in,” McCormick said. “We just have to remember that that's going to look different across counties and across our state.”

The reentry plan provided by the state is broad, and it will be up to school districts to decide whether students and faculty would have to undergo health screenings, wear masks and adhere to social distancing practices. To assist, the governor's office is planning on buying 2 million masks for distribution by the state's education department, McCormick said.

When there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their districts, the state said schools should close for two to five days so facilities could be cleaned, further testing could be conducted and contract tracing efforts made.

Uncertainty remains about waivers that schools were granted to reimburse them for providing needy students with grab-and-go meals, which expire Aug. 30. McCormick said answers about those should come soon.