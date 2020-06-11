Braun seeks middle on police reforms

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana appears to be straddling the fence on competing legislative proposals aimed at preventing police brutality.

Braun is part of a small group of Republican senators drafting a package of bills that would tie federal funding for law enforcement agencies to their using body cameras, conducting conflict deescalation training and reporting to the FBI all uses of force resulting in death or serious injury. The package would require states to maintain a system for sharing records on law enforcement officers.

Braun also supports banning the use of chokeholds by police officers on apprehended suspects, and he wants to abolish officers' qualified immunity from civil lawsuits – provisions contained in legislation introduced by congressional Democrats but that are missing from the Republican plan.

The GOP effort led by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott “may not go far enough,” Braun said Wednesday, while Democratic lawmakers “may be doing some things that would be a step too far.”

Braun said he is uncertain whether he could back a Democratic measure to prohibit “no knock” search warrants that allow police to enter a home without knocking and announcing their presence.

Regardless of what legislation advances, lawmakers should “do something that is going to be more than window dressing,” Braun said during a conference call with Indiana news media.

“I don't want to do this to where it looks like we don't mean business with the underlying issue,” he said.

The legislative proposals come in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd after a white police officer kneeled on his neck while the African American man was handcuffed and lying on pavement in Minneapolis. A bystander's recording sparked protests around the world.

“Once you're subdued, neckholds and chokeholds to me have no place in managing the situation,” Braun said. He said peaceful protests of Floyd's death “are warranted.”

“I think this is the threshold. This is the time when it's going to be different,” Braun said about demands for law enforcement reforms after the high-profile deaths of several African Americans while in police custody in recent years.

Braun said police “have one of the hardest jobs that God ever created” but “need to soul search, self-correct and embrace some needed changes.”

The Jasper resident said people should support law enforcement “but not with this ugliness that's been a part of it, that surfaces so often.” Police departments have “their own ability to fix it from the bottom up. That would be really gratifying to see. Whether it will happen, I don't know,” he said.

Braun said he was scheduled later Wednesday to speak by phone with African American pastors in Indianapolis.

“I definitely am interested in hearing from anyone in the black community about what they think” about police legislation, he said. “I mean, it's not hard to see where they are coming from; you'd have to almost be a hermit not to see what their point of view is, and I think a lot of that makes sense. And I want to hear from them, and I also want to hear from law enforcement about what they intend to do on their own without waiting for what the federal government may or may not come up with.”

