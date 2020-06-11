Lawyer accuses Hill office of running out clock on suit

INDIANAPOLIS – A lawyer maintains the Indiana attorney general's office is trying to stymie a court fight on whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill can be ousted from office while his law license remains suspended until next week for groping four women during a party.

No action has been taken on the lawsuit filed May 21, four days after Hill began a month-long suspension that was ordered by the state Supreme Court. The court, however, declined to take up a request from Gov. Eric Holcomb on whether he could appoint someone to replace Hill.

The lawsuit filed by Democratic lawyer William Groth on behalf of four Indianapolis residents argues Hill no longer meets state law's requirement that the attorney general be “duly licensed to practice law in Indiana” and that he doesn't have the authority to give his legal duties to a deputy until his suspension ends June 17.

Groth said lawyers for the attorney general's office objected to his motion for a speedy ruling and slowed down the process of selecting a new judge after the original one assigned to the case stepped down. “The other side is engaged in a game of trying to run out the clock,” Groth said.

The attorney general's office didn't immediately reply to messages seeking comment Wednesday on the lawsuit.

Hill has rebuffed the calls from Holcomb and other state Republican leaders for his resignation and is being challenged by three other Republicans in his reelection bid. Holcomb said after last month's Supreme Court decision that he wouldn't take further action toward possibly appointing a replacement for Hill.

Hill, 59, has denied doing anything wrong at a party marking the end of the 2018 state legislative session where the groping occurred.