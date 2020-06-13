Virus info from jails has been lacking

INDIANAPOLIS – County jails – just like nursing homes in the state – are required to report positive COVID-19 cases and deaths to the Indiana State Department of Health.

But while aggregate nursing home data is updated weekly by state officials, attempts to get the same information from the state for county jails failed.

The Joint Information Center – which handles all virus-related questions from reporters – has repeatedly said it doesn't have the data sought. There is no list or spreadsheet of cases by jail and the data the state receives doesn't identify cases as being of an inmate or jail staff member.

Meanwhile, a Journal Gazette check of northeast Indiana jails shows not a single positive case or death with only a few dozen tests of either inmates or staff. The Indiana Department of Correction has tested more than 2,800 inmates and staff. The department has had 1,013 positive cases and 18 deaths as of Friday.

“If the Indiana Department of Correction can do this without identifying private information then why can't county jails?” asked Christa Cook, a longtime Allen County public defender. “Part of being their advocate requires me to care about their wellbeing and safety.”

Cook is concerned about the prevalence of COVID-19 in county jails where many offenders are awaiting trial or serving short sentences. She pointed to the revolving door between prisons and jails and said she doesn't understand why jails must report the data to the state if the agency isn't tracking statistics.

Stephen Luce, executive director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, said he surveyed county sheriffs a few weeks ago and the total coronavirus cases for inmates was 148 – with 90% coming from only a handful of counties. None of those jails were in northeast Indiana.

“I would give the sheriffs an A-plus for being proactive,” he said. “They are making sure their jails are clean, quarantining offenders and following CDC guidelines.”

Allen County has tested nine inmates and eight staff – with no positive results, sheriff's department spokesman Steve Stone said.

None of the eight jails that responded had any positive cases – Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Steuben, Wells, DeKalb, Adams and Allen. LaGrange, Huntington and Whitley counties didn't reply.

Very few of the jails have actually tested any inmates, though – a total of 13 tests in all.

The Indiana State Department of Health is now starting to test all staff at nursing homes, and federal officials would like all residents tested as well.

Cook doesn't see why jails should be treated any differently since they are both congregate living spaces where the virus can spread easily.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says offenders live, work, eat, study and recreate together – which heightens the spread once it is introduced. And the virus can come into the facility due to visitors and staff coming and going, as well as visits to court and medical sites.

Luce said the Indiana Sheriff's Association worked with a vendor to provide testing availability for all counties. But it is up to each county on what approach to take.

He noted Boone County, for instance, has tested all staff and offenders. Others are testing only symptomatic offenders.

Luce encourages the sheriffs to work with their local health departments and the medical staffs in their facilities.

The Indiana Department of Correction in early May started testing every offender who comes to the intake center. If positive, offenders are quarantined there instead of sending the virus into the various prisons.

Dr. Kristin Dauss, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Correction, said in late April the agency stopped accepting jail intakes because of high numbers of infected offenders at the reception diagnostic center. Intake was slowly resumed the week of May 25 and is now back to normal.

“Due to the health crisis and no other factors, we asked county jails to temporarily hold inmate intakes at our receiving facilities so we could reorganize the offender population in an effort to ensure proper infection control,” she said.

Luce said it also made sense not to send inmates into a facility with known outbreaks and just keep them safe where they were.

“There is an entanglement between prisons and jails with offenders going back and forth both ways,” Cook said. “There is an interest for all counties in Indiana to know what the COVID situation is in every other county in the state. And for DOC to know because of the overlap.”

nkelly@jg.net