Democrats to name state AG candidate

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are announcing this week who will run for state attorney general in November.

Longtime state Sen. Karen Tallian and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel are vying for the nomination, a selection made by state delegates rather than primary election voters.

But due to concerns raised by the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday's convention was a virtual one. Convention delegates received their mailed ballots in May and had to turn them in by Friday, said Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Phil Johnson. Votes will be tallied through Wednesday, with the Democratic nominee announced Thursday.

Both candidates have taken their campaigns almost entirely online due to the pandemic, focusing largely on health care access and criminal justice reform.

Republican incumbent Curtis Hill was a motivation to run, too. Tallian noted Hill's “personal misbehavior problems,” while Weinzapfel emphasized Hill's “ongoing efforts to destroy the Affordable Care Act.” Hill is finishing a monthlong suspension that was ordered by the state Supreme Court after four women said he groped them during a party.

The question remains whether Hill will be replaced on the ticket by one of three challengers. Republicans won't decide their nominee until July.

“The state party conventions are a great time for people to gather and see old friends, to help build the party platform, to take care of the mechanics of nominating people for statewide offices and for convention delegates,” said Robin Winston, former state Democratic chair under Frank O'Bannon. “But we've all had to adjust – there are some changes to deal with this year, for sure.”

Tallian, 69, has represented portions of northwest Indiana in the state Senate since 2005. Access to health care, abortion rights and marijuana reform laws are chief among the policy issues she has championed in the General Assembly.

Weinzapfel, 54, said his experience at the statehouse, in local government and in the private sector makes him “especially equipped” to serve as the state government's top lawyer.

A state representative from 1999-2003, much of his recent experience in Evansville is what Weinzapfel said has equipped him with the “strong leadership qualities” needed by Indiana's next attorney general. He served as mayor of the city from 2004-11 and as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville from 2014-19. He's a partner at the Jones Wallace law firm.

With ballots already cast for the attorney general position, Democratic delegates met via Zoom on Saturday.

In addition to the attorney general nominee, delegates this week will make official the party's selection for lieutenant governor nominee. Former state Rep. Linda Lawson of Hammond, a retired police officer, is the only candidate for that position. She will run alongside the party's gubernatorial nominee, Dr. Woody Myers.

The Indiana Republican State Convention, also being held virtually, will be Thursday. Gov. Eric Holcomb and lieutenant governor Suzanne Crouch, seeking second terms, along with the four candidates seeking the attorney general nomination are slated to speak.

The spotlight is expected to be on Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite his misconduct allegations. Hill, 59, has denied doing anything wrong at a party marking the end of the 2018 state legislative session where four women said they were groped. His suspension ends Wednesday.

Hill's challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp.

The votes for the Republican candidates will be mailed in by state convention delegates by 5 p.m. July 9. Those results will be announced by the party July 10.